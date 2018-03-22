BHUBANESWAR:The farmers staging agitation in the city suspended their stir till May 5 after the Government assured to look into their demands.Seeking better price for their farm produce and social security for themselves, the farmers under the banner of Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS) were sitting on dharna at Lower PMG from March 12. They had also threatened to take out a rally to the Assembly on Wednesday after their appeals to the Government went unheard.

However, a team of BJD leaders comprising Sameer Das, Prashant Muduli, Dibya Shankar Mishra and Rabinarayan Mohapatra met the agitating farmers at their dharna spot on Wednesday and informed them that the State Government has assured to pass a resolution in the Assembly during the ongoing session over their demand of Rs 5,000 per month social security allowance to 36 lakh farmers from the age of 20.

The leaders also informed that a resolution has already been passed for increasing the minimum support price per quintal of crops from Rs 1,550 to Rs 2,930 and the same has been forwarded to the Centre, Sangathan’s national convenor Akshay Kumar said.

“We were also informed that a ministerial-level committee will be formed to look into our demands as a result of which we have suspended our agitation till May 5. But, if our demands are not met we will re-launch the protest,” he added.

Meanwhile, Commissionerate Police had barricaded the area and DIG Satyabrata Bhoi along with other officers were present at the site as the farmers had called a rally to the Assembly on the day.Kumar informed mediapersons that they will be taking part in social activist Anna Hazare’s agitation for agriculture reforms in New Delhi from March 23.