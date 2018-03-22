JAGATSINGHPUR:The body of a nine-year-old girl, who had gone missing since Tuesday from Gadharishpur village under Erasama police limits, was found from a cashew forest near the village on Wednesday with multiple injury marks. Police suspect that she was raped and murdered.One person, Kalia Mana, has been arrested by Erasama police from Badambadi bus stand while he was trying to flee from the locality.

Police seized the victim’s body and sent it to Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital for post mortem. Sources said the girl was a Class IV student of Gadharishpur Primary School. After appearing in the examination, the girl had returned to her house on Tuesday. After she went missing, her family members searched for her at their relatives’ house but failed to locate her. A villager, Tapan Gyan, who had been to the cashew forest on Wednesday morning, found the body of a minor girl. Later, he informed the locals and the family members identified the body of the girl.

The victim’s father Paresh Addi filed an FIR in Erasama police station. Erasama police, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Siba Charan Mallick, rushed to the spot. The minor is suspected to have been murdered with her throat slit.Mallick said the body of the girl was found in nude condition. “There were injury marks on her face, neck and other parts of her body. The girl might have been raped and murdered,” he added.

Irate villagers, led by local sarpanch Bhimsen Rout, staged a road blockade at Gadharishpur Chowk demanding the arrest of the accused. Vehicular traffic between Gadharishpur and Erasama was paralysed. Police rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators.Meanwhile deploring the incident, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed the police to nab the accused. He also announced a compensation of `5 lakh to the victim’s family.