BHUBANESWAR:A help desk for women and children has been set-up at the railway station here on Wednesday by East Coast Railway. Being managed by Bhubaneswar Childline, it will now function 24x7.

The Childline members had earlier written to the Railways for the help desk with an aim to check trafficking and rehabilitating minor children who loiter on the platform during day and sleep there during night.

The help desk has been set-up at platform No-1 and is being managed by three members of Childline. “National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had earlier issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Railways to set up and ensure a mechanism for care and protection of children at and around the railway stations,” Director-in-charge of Childline and CWC member Benudhar Senapati said.

The rescued trafficked children will be produced before the CWC for their rehabilitation, he added. The officials informed that six children, including three girls, were rescued after the help desk was inaugurated on Tuesday.