BHUBANESWAR:The second day of Budget session of the Assembly witnessed repeated adjournments with BJP members creating ruckus over the arrest of senior party leader and former minister Jayanarayan Mishra in connection with Banabira firing case.As soon as the House assembled for the day and Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat allowed commencement of the Question Hour session, BJP legislators rushed into the well of the House and shouted slogans near the Speaker’s podium disrupting the business.

Nothing could be heard in the din as Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister SN Patro was replying to a question.Amid pandemonium, the Speaker adjourned the House thrice, first till 11.30 am, later till 12.10 pm, further till 3 pm and eventually till Thursday as similar situation prevailed.Accusing Odisha Police of acting as BJD agent, leader of the BJP legislature party KV Singhdeo said the ruling BJD is using the police to harass its political opponents. Claiming that Jayanarayan has no involvement in the Banabira incident, he urged the Speaker to direct the State Government for a CBI probe into the incident as the BJP has no faith on State Police.

The Congress, which had given an adjournment notice on the farmers’ problems, slammed both the BJD and BJP for their lack of concern towards the farmers plight.“The Congress had moved an adjournment motion to discuss farmers’ problems. But, the BJP in connivance with the BJD disrupted the proceedings to avoid a discussion on the issue,” Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra said.Criticising both the parties, Mishra said while the BJP is abusing the CBI to score points over its political opponents, the BJD is using the State Police for similar purpose.

“The opposition has the right to raise their demands including the demand for a CBI probe. However, BJP seeking the Speaker’s direction to the State Government for a CBI probe is not appropriate. It is for the State Government to refer a case to the CBI,” he said.

Jayanarayan was arrested on March 15 in connection with the firing incident near Banabira village.

Refuting the BJP allegations, Labour Minister Susant Singh told reporters outside the Assembly that the saffron party is unnecessarily blaming the State Government after its humiliating defeat in the Bijepur by-poll.There are ample evidences of Jayanarayan’s involvement in the Banabira incident and the BJP leader has admitted his presence at the spot when the incident occurred, Singh added.