BHUBANESWAR:Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in partnership with British Council, India will be hosting ‘Commonwealth big lunch’ on March 23 for 30,000 staff and students of the institute besides the High Commissioners, Deputy High Commissioners and representatives from the High Commissions of 53 Commonwealth countries and delegates from British Council.

All the High Commissioners and delegates from different Commonwealth countries will be reaching Bhubaneswar on March 22, they will attend various programmes at KIIT and KISS and have lunch with 27,000 students of KISS.

Sources said three different venues have been prepared and 10 different dishes will be served to them. It is certainly a matter of pride for Odisha to host the dignitaries from 53 Commonwealth countries, the institute sources said.British Council is celebrating its 70 years of inception in Commonwealth countries. The mega lunch has been organised to mark the occasion.

KISS is the only organisation from entire Asia which has been selected by the British Council to host ‘Commonwealth big lunch’. It was selected from organisations in Asia and four other Commonwealth countries including Australia, South Africa, Ghana and Edinburgh (UK).The objective of the programme is to encourage people to celebrate their Commonwealth connections through food. Shared meal envisages binding the diverse and vibrant network that connects over 2.4 billion people from over 53 countries.

The ‘Commonwealth big lunch’ is an international initiative launched by UK Prime Minister Theresa May. UK is set to host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, bringing together 52 leaders from across the Commonwealth to London and Windsor from April 16 to 20.