BARGARH:The shocking incident of palm chopping of two dalit migrant labourers from Kalahandi in 2013 seems to have failed to serve as a wake-up call for the State Government, particularly the Labour department officials. While youths continue to migrate to neighbouring States in search of greener pastures, sometimes working in hazardous condition, the Government has done precious little to improve their socio-economic conditions.

Twenty eight-year-old Sanjay Suna, a dalit from Kermeli village in the underdeveloped Gaiselet block of the district, had migrated to Tamil Nadu four years back in search of work after his landholdings proved to be unproductive due to lack of irrigation and recurrent droughts.Neck deep in poverty and without any means of sustenance, Sanjay had hit the migration trail with a hope of improving his living condition. he found a job in a private company, based at Thennampalayam near Coimbatore, which manufactured motor spare parts.

On September 1 last year, Sanjay met with an accident at his workplace and lost his right arm. While he was hospitalised for about a month, there was no sight of officials of the company in which he was working.On being informed by Sanjay, family members reached the hospital and brought him back to Kermeli after spending about `80,000 on his treatment. Without a hand, it was difficult for Sanjay to find any work. Soon, he became a burden on his elderly parents.

On Monday, a helpless Sanjay met district Collector Indramani Tripathy and narrated his woes. He requested the Collector to provide him a disability pension and some financial assistance for further treatment.Ironically, Sanjay hails from the home district of Labour and Employment Minister Sushanta Singh. However, the Labour department has no inkling of the incident.

There has been a long standing demand for inclusion of Padampur Sub-division, under which Gaislet is located, in KBK region as these regions share similar ground reality. Padampur has always been in news for wrong reasons - starvation deaths, drought, poverty and distress.While the situation has recently made the areas a soft target of Maoists, every other individual is either caught in debt trap or is a victim of exploitation and torture during migration. A well-entrenched chain of labour contractors and middlemen based in Andhra Pradesh besides the touts in the interior villages of the region is involved in the human trafficking. The Labour department, on the other hand, has turned a blind eye to the menace and plight of many others like Sanjay.