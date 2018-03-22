BHUBANESWAR:THE State Government on Wednesday requested the Centre to provide 99,960 tonnes of rice to compensate shortfall in allocation under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and reimburse the additional interest incurred due to delay in release of Central subsidy.

In two separate letters to Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the food grains allocation to priority households under NFSA is falling short of the actual demand in case of rice while the wheat allocation is in excess of demand.

Noting that the requirement of rice and wheat (5 kg per person) for distribution among priority households is calculated basing on the option exercised by individual beneficiary, the Chief Minister said the State had received less allocation of 99,960 tonnes of rice and 7,322 tonnes of wheat in excess during the period from November 2015 to February 2017.

Distribution of food grains to meet the food security of the poor cannot wait for rectification of the allocation order. In anticipation of allocation from the Government of India, the State Government distributed rice and wheat as per the options exercised by the beneficiaries, the letter stated.

“Since food grains have already been distributed, it is requested that 99,960.115 MT of rice may be released from the central pool and the surplus wheat allocated, which has not been utilised by the State Government, may be withdrawn,” the Chief Minister said adding, this will help in squaring up the accounts.

In another letter to the Union Minister, the Chief Minister said the State agency procuring paddy under decentralised procurement (DCP) operation had to borrow money from commercial banks at market rates. As per the MoU, the Centre is supposed to release subsidy in advance on quarterly basis to the State. But, there has been inordinate delay in release of subsidy.

The Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC), the designated agency for paddy procurement, has paid additional interest of `802 crore from 2011-12 to 2016-17 for the delay in release of subsidy from the Centre, the letter said.

Since there is no provision for recoupment of interest cost on the funds blocked by the state agency for the period, rice is distributed in fair price shops till the receipt of subsidy from the Centre, the Chief Minister said and requested the Union Minister to reimburse the additional interest cost to the state agency.