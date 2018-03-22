BERHAMPUR: Former mayor of Berhampur Municipal Corporation, Shib Shankar Das, who is facing trial in a series of criminal cases, was reportedly booked under National Security Act on Wednesday. He was charged under NSA on the recommendation of district police chief, sources said. Out of 39 cases, including murder, extortion and land grabbing, he was acquitted in 13 cases.

Das, who is currently in jail, joined politics in 2008 and was elected as councillor in the municipality election representing BJD. Later, the State Government upgraded BMC into a corporation. Das became the first mayor of BeMC.

In the last Assembly election, Das wanted a ticket from BJD. However, when he was denied ticket, he joined BJP and lost the election. Later, he contested the civic poll and was elected as corporator of ward No-26.

Though, he was granted bail in earlier cases, the chit fund scam victims lodged complaints against him with the police. He had managed to escape. However, he was arrested after a year from Delhi.