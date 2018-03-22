CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police on Wednesday filed an appeal before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court, Cuttack (Rural) seeking permission to shift Susant Dhal Samant from Jharpada Special Jail in Bhubaneswar to other jails in the State to check the criminal network which Dhal has been operating from behind the bars.

Police made the appeal after going through the evidence on recent conspiracy hatched by the notorious gangster from Jharpada jail to eliminate contractor Bijan Pal of Subhadrapur.Police urged the court to shift Susant from Jharpada jail to any other jail in the State, preferably Balangir Jail, to curb such machination in the future. While the State has produced all supporting documents and completed its arguments in support of police appeal for shifting of Susant, the defense will have to file objection on March 26, informed Additional Public Prosecutor Biswajit Baral.

The move of Commissionerate Police comes after investigation into Subhadrapur firing case revealed the conspiracy hatched by Susant from the jail to eliminate four persons, including Pal, who were earlier working for D-brothers but later deserted them after their arrest. The gangster brothers were arrested in January 2016 and sent to Choudwar Circle Jail.From there Susant was shifted to Jharpada while Sushil Dhal Samant was sent to Balasore jail in March 2016.