BHUBANESWAR:Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday requested the State Government to furnish requisite information on the road projects identified by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in the State.

In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Union Minister said NHAI has identified 2562 km of roads in the State for developing those into National Highways. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sought detailed information about the proposed roads to be covered under NH network, Pradhan said.

“I request your personal intervention to expedite the process of providing necessary particulars sought by the Ministry at the earliest in the best interest of the State,” Pradhan stated.With existing NH network of 4847 km, the Ministry has awarded a contract of 494 kms which will be executed by NHAI and Public Works Department of the State. Besides, in principle approval has been given to 1278 km road for which the two executing agencies have been entrusted with the job of preparing detailed project reports (DPRs).