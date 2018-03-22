BHUBANESWAR:City-based Srusti Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (SCIIE) is set to host one-day Start-up conclave on March 24 on its premises.The conclave will provide a platform for budding entrepreneurs to connect with successful business persons. Speakers and resource persons from varied domains including successful entrepreneurs are slated to attend.

Promoted by Srusti Academy of Management, the conclave will extend an opportunity for sharing of experience and interaction amongst speakers and delegates.Director of Srusti Academy of Management GD Mishra said the conclave will enable the participants to design and develop a comprehensive business plan to start a small business, comprehend the scope available for people taking to entrepreneurial path and visualise the avenues for converting ideas into real entrepreneurial ventures.

“The institute is also set to take-up and facilitate Startup activities under various Government schemes,” he added. While MSME Minister Prafulla Samal will inaugurate the event, Director of IIM-Sambalpur Mahadeo Prasad Jaiswal, Founder of Innovation Evangelist Pavan Soni and CEO and Founder of Sakrobotix Lab Sakyasingha Mohapatra will attend.