BHUBANESWAR:The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) authorities on Thursday warned people not to be misled by fake job advertisements that are being published by forging the name and logo of Airports Authority of India (AAI). The BPIA issued the release after AAI recently observed that various fake advertisements under its tag were doing rounds on the pretext of providing jobs to the applicants.

“Some unscrupulous elements are circulating fake advertisements and issuing fraudulent job offers under the tag of AAI. The AAI authority has been receiving such complaints from across the country and has advised the people to lodge complaints at their local police stations if they come across any such fake advertisements or fraudulent job offers,” Director, BPIA, SC Hota said.