BHUBANESWAR:The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against former Deputy Director of Income Tax (Investigation), Bhubaneswar, Tarun Jarwal for allegedly tampering with evidence. Tarwal had tampered with an external hard disk seized by the CBI during a search operation in the office of a private business group in Cuttack in October 2013.

The probe agency had also registered a case against Tarwal, the private company - Pasupati Group, Cuttack and other unknown persons under different sections of Information Technology (Amendment) Act and Prevention of Corruption Act. “Searches were conducted at the office and houses of Jarwal in New Delhi and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh besides the office of Pasupati Group in Cuttack,” a CBI officer said. “Several incriminating documents and articles were recovered during the searches and investigation is on,” he added. CBI had registered a case after Income Tax officials lodged a complaint with the agency accusing Jarwal of tampering with evidence.