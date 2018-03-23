BHUBANESWAR:Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said the vision of the State Government is to provide effective governance to all people of Odisha. Odisha is firmly on the path of equitable and inclusive growth, Naveen said while replying to the discussion on the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address and added that it is well poised for further acceleration in the economic growth rate. “We will continue to strive for a fully empowered Odisha,” he said.

The State Government has laid down ‘Vision 2025’ for industrial development with a target to attract `2.5 lakh crore new investment and generation of 30 lakh new jobs, the Chief Minister said and added that the next edition of ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave will be organised in November. In order to promote entrepreneurship among the youth of the State, the Government has formulated a progressive Start-up policy, he said and added that Odisha has emerged as a leader in ease-of-doing business and is ranked among among top three states in terms of attracting live manufacturing investments in the country.

Stating that the overall law and order situation in Odisha has remained peaceful, Naveen said activities of the Left Wing Extremists (LWEs) have largely remained under control. “We have successfully completed the first phase of 650 km long Biju Expressway from Rourkela to Sambalpur,” he said. “Creation of additional irrigation potential is one of our major priority areas,” he said and added that projects for creating additional irrigation facility in about three lakh hectares of land have been taken up during 2017-18. Naveen said the Centre has constituted the tribunal on Mahanadi river water disputes after the orders of the Supreme Court. “As the voice of people of Odisha was not heard, the Government finally approached the Supreme Court for ensuring justice to the people,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra, however, criticised the Chief Minister for not fulfilling several election promises. Referring to the demand for special category state status for Odisha, Mishra said when Naveen was an Union Minister, he had promised special category status for Odisha within six months. “Where has the promise gone,” he asked and criticised the Chief Minister for trying to take credit for formation of tribunal by the Centre on the Mahanadi water dispute.