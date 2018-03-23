JAIPUR: THE rescue of at least five child labourers on Wednesday from Nagada in mineral-rich Jajpur district has exposed the tall claims of the district administration that it has ushered in widespread development in the tribal-dominated village. Nagada, which is located on hilltop of Sukinda block, hogged media attention after 20 primitive Juanga tribal kids of the village died due to malnutrition in 2016.

The District Task Force rescued the five child labourers from Nagada. The team comprised Assistant Labour Officer Chittaranjan Rout, Kaliapani police station inspector in-charge Yubraj Swain, CWC chairperson Rita Behera, DCPO Niranjan Kar, CSO Law Officer Tapan Kumar Panda and Labour Inspector Gopal Krushna Mangaraj. All the rescued children are between 13 and 15 years of age, officials said. These children were found engaged as labourers in various developmental projects being implemented in these villages by the Government, they said.

“While a child of Nagada was engaged as construction labour at an anganwadi building construction work, another child was engaged in water supply work in the village being carried out by RWSS department. Both the children were engaged in Government-sponsored work being implemented in the village,” said Labour Inspector Gopal Krushna Mangaraj.

Besides, three children of the village were engaged as labourers in local forest fire dousing work being carried out by the Forest department, he said.The District Labour officials said they are investigating the matter and appropriate action would be taken against persons found guilty.

“We are ascertaining the fact that who engaged the tender hands in the job,” they said.While the Government is spending crores to bring children back to school, the reverse is being witnessed in Nagada where children are working to earn a living at various under-construction projects.

The State Government had formed a task force to ensure all-round development of Nagada after a series of malnutrition deaths in Nagada came to light. The district administration had claimed to have taken a host of welfare measures such as launching of MGNREGA, NFSA, motorable road to the hilltop village, pucca houses and supply of drinking water.