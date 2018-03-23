BHUBANESWAR:The India Meteorological Department on Thursday cautioned that day temperature will continue to rise over Western and Central Odisha pockets.The period from March to May is hot weather season during which day temperature is higher and similar tendency is being experienced this year too. Mercury in western districts is on the rise due to south-westerly and westerly wind flow through southern and central India.

Similar trend may continue for a week since probability of thunder squall activities is very low.

Temperature may go past 40 degree C from March 28 for four to five days.In coastal Odisha, the day temperature will rise but occasional sea breeze from the Bay of Bengal will interrupt it.