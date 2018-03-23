ANGUL: A newborn girl, suspected to have been abandoned, was rescued by the police near a pond at Bandhamunda village on Thursday. The newborn was later admitted to a hospital and her condition is stated to be stable.

Some locals first spotted the baby girl near the pond and immediately alerted the police.“We rushed to the spot and rescued the baby which was apparently born this morning. We admitted the baby to Pallahara hospital and her condition is stable. We also informed the Child Welfare department about the recovery of the baby and requested them to take necessary steps,” Pallahara SDPO Jashobanta Samal said.

He said hours after the baby was rescued, another baby, about five to six months old, was found lying at a garbage site of Udaipur village near here on Thursday. The child was found dead. Samal said police recovered the body and registered a case of unnatural death.