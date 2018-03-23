BHUBANESWAR:Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday ordered a Crime Branch probe into the Patnagarh parcel bomb explosion in which a techie and his grandmother were killed last month.



A day after Soumya Sekhar Sahu’s wife Reema, who survived the blast, made an emotional appeal to expedite the investigation and nab the culprits, the Government asked the probe agency to take over.

Earlier in the week, the CB had reviewed progress of the case and even extended technical assistance to Balangir Police. On February 23, Soumya Sekhar, an IT professional, was unwrapping a parcel along with his wife when it went off. Their marriage was solemnised on February 18.

Reema was seriously injured in the incident and is presently undergoing treatment in Plastic Surgery Department at SCB Medical College and Hospital.She learnt about her husband’s death three days back after which she made an appeal to the Chief Minister for initiation of stern action against the accused.

“My husband wanted me to go for higher education.

Ironically, he left me alone before starting the new phase of life,” said a grief-stricken Reema adding that she would pursue B Ed and engage herself in teaching at orphanages.Her foster parents Sudam and Santilata - who had adopted Reema from Sudam’s younger brother Subal Sahu - since childhood are a worried a lot about the woman’s future.