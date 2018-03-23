JAGATSINGHPUR: THE death of a pregnant woman due to alleged faulty treatment at a private clinic triggered protest by the locals on Thursday. The deceased, Anjukuta Sahu of Baulang village under Tirtol police limits, was admitted to the clinic on March 17. In the absence of the gynaecologist at the clinic, its owner, who is not a medical professional, carried out the delivery. Subsequently, the woman’s health deteriorated and she was shifted to SCB Medical in Cuttack, where she died on Thursday.

According to sources, the private clinic has been operating at Kherasa under Jagatsinghpur police limits without gynaecologist.Meanwhile, vehicular movement was disrupted on Jagatsinghpur-Jajpur Road following a protest by the locals over medical negligence. Police pacified the irate villagers by assuring them of taking action against the errant private clinic owner. Meanwhile, the clinic owner had also assured the victim’s family of giving compensation of `4 lakh.