BHUBANESWAR: Rejecting appeal of various distribution companies to hike power tariff, Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) today announced that it will remain unchanged for 2018-19 fiscal.

The OERC said the power tariff hike will put extra burden on common people.

"The power tariff will remain unchanged for domestic consumers, commercial and industrial units for the year 2018-19," OERCs Director (Regulatory Affairs) Priyabrat Patnaik told reporters here.

Patnaik said 1 per cent rebate over and above the normal rebate will be given if consumers pay bills online.

He said the power tariff for domestic consumers having consumption upto 50 units has remained unchanged at Rs 2.50 paise per unit.

Two state-owned power generation companies, Odisha Hydropower Corporation (OHPC) and Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC), earlier urged the OERC to hike power tariff.

Power distribution companies such as Gridco, OPTCL, CLDC, Cesu, Cesco, Nesco, Wesco, Southco too had been demanding tariff hike citing increase in infrastructure cost.

Instead of hiking the power tariff, the Commission, however, stated that distribution companies should take steps to reduce the aggregate technical & commercial (AT&C) losses which will help them reduce losses.

"One percent reduction in AT&C loss can generate additional revenue of Rs 90-100 crore for the state," said a former CMD of GRIDCO.

The OERC last year hiked of 10 paise per unit in electricity tariff for 2017-18.

The Commission has fixed the tariff at Rs 2.50 per unit for the first 50 units, Rs 4.30 per unit for consumption above 50 units upto 200 units, Rs 5.30 per unit for consumption above 200 to 400 units and Rs 5.70 per unit for consumption above 400 units.