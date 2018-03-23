BHUBANESWAR:Vigilance sleuths on Thursday conducted raids on the residence and office of OAS officer Asutosh Samal on charges of amassing property disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Samal is posted in the Revenue and Disaster Management Department without any duty. Simultaneous raids were conducted at his government quarter at Unit-II here, a flat at Kharavel Nagar area, a house at his native village at Sasan Purusottampur in Jajpur district, his relatives’ house under Bhandaripokhari police limits in Bhadrak district and his office in the Capital.

“Samal’s immovable property include two plots in the city worth over `1 crore. His deposits in LIC policies, different banks and post offices, gold and silver ornaments, house hold articles, a car, one two-wheeler and cash worth over `22 lakh was traced,” a Vigilance officer said. “The total cost of Samal’s immovable and movable property was traced at over `1.22 crore,” he added. Samal was earlier posted as Tehsildar in Bhubaneswar.