CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR : The Crime Branch (CB) of Odisha Police on Friday constituted a four-member team for investigating the Patnagarh parcel bomb explosion in which an IT professional Soumya Sekhar Sahu and his grandmother were killed last month.The four-member SIT, headed by Additional Superintendent of Police, CB, Anil Kumar Dash reached SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) and interrogated the Soumya’s wife Reema Rani Sahu, who is undergoing treatment in Plastic Surgery Ward. The members of SIT also interacted with her family members who were present in the hospital. The team will also quiz family members and relatives of both the families for clues, said sources.

The marriage was solemnised on February 18 and the incident occurred on February 23 while the couple and Soumya’s grandmother were unwrapping a gift.Reema, who learnt about the tragedy three days back after the incident, had made an appeal to the Chief Minister from hospital bed to expedite the investigation and nab the culprits. “My husband wanted me to go for higher education. Ironically, he left me alone before starting the new phase of life,” said a grief-stricken Reema adding she would engage in teaching at orphanages.