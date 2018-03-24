ATTABIRA : Though BJD’s victory in Attabira NAC elections seems imminent in the absence of strong opposition, Handlooms Minister and local MLA Snehangini Chhuria is leaving no stone unturned to ensure comfortable wins of the candidates of the ruling party. In the first ever polls to the NAC in 2013, twelve Wards under Attabira were shared equally between the BJD and the Congress. However, the scenario has changed drastically with the popularity of the previous Congress MLA Nihar Mahanand fading and BJP strongman in the area and former Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra cooling his heels behind the bars for murder in Bijepur pre-poll violence.

At the end of withdrawal of nomination, 38 candidates are in the fray with three major political parties - BJD, BJP and Congress - fielding candidates in all the 12 Wards. Besides, there are two Independents.

Political observers said despite leadership crisis in BJP and Congress, there is no denying that the saffron party has a sizeable vote bank as Attabira was a part of Sambalpur Assembly segment till 2009. Mishra was elected thrice in row from Sambalpur till his defeat in 2014 polls. Similarly, though out of power, Mahanand has played the role of an opposition leader well and by raking up several issues, has managed to stay connected with the people.

Sources said all eyes will be on Ward 3 which is reserved for SC (women). The Chairperson’s post is also reserved for SC (Woman). Congress had pocketed the NAC last time.

Campaign for the elections is likely to pick up pace in next couple of days. However, both Chhuria and Mahanand are already holding meetings of supporters and reaching out to voters directly.