Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera presenting the budget in the Assembly on Friday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other ministers are also seen | Express

BHUBANESWAR: AS Odisha is turning into a global sports hub, the State Government has been providing requisite funds for organisation of different events, development of Kalinga Stadium and upgradation of security infrastructure and urban transport system. The total allocation for sports department in the budget has been enhanced from Rs 149 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 341 crore in 2018-19, an increase of about 130 per cent.

Placing the budget for 2018-19 in the Assembly here on Friday, Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera said, from building sports infrastructure in a time-bound manner to flawless organisational capabilities, the State has made a mark. Successful conduct of 22nd Asian Athletic meet in July 2017 in a record time of 90 days, World Hockey League, Indian Super League football matches are a testimony to the capability and commitment of the State, Behera said and added that the Government will also support holding of Davis Cup tennis events in the Capital. Organisation of 2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium will be a challenge as well as an opportunity for the Government, he said.

The Finance Minister also announced allocation of Rs 100 crore for Sports with Aim for International Acclaim (SWARNA) for development and management of sports infrastructure at the grassroots level. Besides, Rs 12 crore has also been provided for improvement of sports facilities at Rourkela, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Cuttack.

Sun-and-sand marathon will be organised at Konark for which Rs 15 crore has been provided, the Minister said and added that Odisha is the first State in the country to organise tribal sports with an objective to identify the hidden sporting talents of tribal youths and provide them proper platform for participation in the state and national-level competitions.

The State Government intends to prioritise and scale up youth led social action and community engagement activities envisaged under the youth policy, the Minister said and added that the flagship scheme ‘Biju Yuva Sasaktikaran Yojana’ and its new sub-scheme ‘Biju Yuva Vahini’ envisage nurturing leadership and volunteerism, promoting culture of sports and sportsmanship, healthy living among youth, establishing vibrant youth connect platforms and engaging with youth across the state. The Finance Minister announced allocation of Rs 103 crore for these schemes.