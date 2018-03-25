CUTTACK: Steps have been taken by the State Government to install air conditioners in different lower courts across the State to beat the heat during summer.As per reports, as many as 77 lower courts in 17 districts of the State will be air-conditioned in the first phase for which the Law Department has sanctioned Rs 7.58 crore.

While highest number of 21 lower courts in Jagatsinghpur district will get the facility in the first phase, it is 14 courts in Ganjam and Gajapati districts and 9 courts in Sundargarh district.Similarly, while 5 courts each in Cuttack, Bargarh and Kalahandi districts, 4 courts each in Puri and Kendrapara and 2 courts each in Dhenkanal and Rayagada districts are all set to be air conditioned, the AC system will be installed in one court each in Balangir, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Phulbani district.

The Government’s move came in response to the recent suggestion by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Deepak Mishra during the 46th All Odisha Lawyers’ Conference at Bhubaneswar in December last year.

Justice Mishra had suggested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik that lawyers in several parts of Odisha don’t turn up for hearing during summer season due to scorching heat.

During this season, court proceedings are conducted in the morning time but people return from the court during noon. If AC system can be installed in court rooms, the proceedings can be continued between 10.30 am and 5 pm beside solving the trouble of pending cases, the CJI told Chief Minister.