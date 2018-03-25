BHUBANESWAR:Odia girl Prisita Preetam, a Class XI student of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur, bagged the Best Participant Award for her innovative project on ‘Aadhar-linked Dustbin’ at the 105th Indian Science Congress held at Manipur University in Imphal recently.

Prisita’s project was highly appreciated by eminent scientists from the country as well as abroad at the highest science forum of India which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 16.

For her project, Prisita had used common materials like an integrated circuit, Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET), bipolar junction triode, capacitor and a 9-volt battery to complete the dustbin. The scientists and the jury were of the opinion that Prisita’s Aadhaar-linked dustbin design can be useful for the country and can support Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan mission.

Prisita’s idea is to link the Aadhaar numbers of the residents in a special device which will add value points after the garbage is disposed of in a specific dustbin. The dustbin equipped with a sensor will detect disposal of waste and then prompt a command for Aadhaar biometrics verification.

Once the fingerprints match successfully, the person disposing of the waste will get reward points which will be sent through a message and also get recorded. The idea is to encourage more and more people to use dustbins to dispose of garbage and create alerts for the civic administration in case these disposal bins are not cleared on time.