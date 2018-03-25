MALKANGIRI: IN a major breakthrough, District Voluntary Force and Special Operation Group jawans gunned down a Maoist leader following a fierce encounter in Tulsi mountain area bordering Chhattisgarh under Mathili police limits on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off, the security personnel, led by SP Jagmohan Meena, rushed to the area at around 11.30 am.Seeing the police, the Maoists started firing at them indiscriminately. The police retaliated and the exchange of fire took place for more than an hour.

Meena said a body was recovered from the encounter spot during the search operation. The deceased was identified as Urra Kurami, he said, adding that Kurami was a Maoist military platoon cadre.He hailed from Sukma district in Chhattisgarh as per preliminary investigation. However, further details were are awaited, the SP added.