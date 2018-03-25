JAIPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated the newly renovated Kusuma pond at the district headquarters town to mark the 150th anniversary of Jajpur Municipality. Naveen enjoyed the beauty of the heritage pond by moving around in a battery-operated vehicle.

The Chief Minister arrived at Jajpur town at 6 pm and went to Mini Stadium directly to inaugurate a host of projects.The inaugurated projects include newly constructed building for Mother and Child Health (MCH) at the district headquarters hospital (DHH), newly constructed Central School building and memorial pillar of the 150th anniversary of Jajpur Municipality. The total cost of the projects is about `150 crore. He also laid foundation stone for new bus terminal at Jajpur town.

Later, the Chief Minister formally inaugurated the week-long celebration of the anniversary and silver jubilee function of Jajpur district’s formation at Balashram Ground.Addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister said his Government has undertaken various schemes for development of the State. He was accompanied by all seven MLAs of Jajpur district.

Major locations in the town were decorated to mark the historic day, while buildings and statues between Biraja temple, prime goddesses in the town and Kusuma pond were illuminated. Besides, huge hoardings and banners of the ruling party were put up in the town to welcome the Chief Minister.

Pre-scheduling sparks row

However, the celebration of Jajpur Municipality’s 150th anniversary one year before its actual date has raised many eyebrows.District unit BJP leaders slammed the ruling BJD by terming the celebration as politically motivated. BJP leader Udayanath Sahu alleged that the BJD is trying to take political advantage by celebrating the 150th anniversary now as the municipality elections are scheduled in October this year.

“The Jajpur Municipality came into existence in 1869 and accordingly, its 150th anniversary falls in 2019. The ruling party is observing it ahead of schedule eyeing the 2019 general elections,” Sahu said.