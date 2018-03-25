BHUBANESWAR: Even as there has been an increase in hospitalisation in private facilities (rural as well as urban areas), marking a rise in preference for private set-ups, the utilisation of public healthcare facilities in Odisha is much higher than the national average.

According to the National Sample Survey (NSS) data, 81.3 per cent in rural and 58 per cent in urban areas availed inpatient care facilities from public healthcare institutions in the State. The split at the national level is 42 per cent in rural and 32 per cent in urban areas.

Quoting the NSS statistics, Odisha Economic Survey Report 2017-18, tabled in the State Assembly recently, indicated that about 72 per cent population here utilise public health facilities as the first point contact which is higher than many comparable States like Bihar (13.34 pc) and Madhya Pradesh (26.72 pc).

The report found that the utilisation of public healthcare institutions has declined by 15 pc in urban areas in Odisha, whereas the same has been marginally increased in rural areas. The percentage of utilisation has grown from 79.1 pc in rural areas to 81.3 pc and declined to 58 pc from 73.1 pc in urban areas.

Odisha is one among six States where the share of public sector facilities in outpatient care has increased. The outcome has not been uniform in the Empowered Action Group (EAG) States which have been the focus of National Health Mission (NHM).

Though the expenditure on healthcare by both the Union and State Governments has increased by more than four times, the share of patient load for hospitalised care in public healthcare facilities has remained static in rural areas.

However, the survey results suggest that investments in public facilities are likely to yield far better results in those areas where there is a dearth of private health facilities due to paying capacity, terrain or other factors.

The sample survey unearthed some interesting facts on patients’ inclination towards treatment. It says around 90 pc patients in both urban and rural areas are found to be inclined towards allopathic treatment against only three to seven pc who opt for AYUSH method.

But, average medical expenditure in the State is lower than the national average and is still alarming. Average medical expenditure on child birth is Rs 3,893 in rural and Rs 7,271 in urban areas.Health authorities attributed the higher utilisation of public healthcare institutions to the augmentation of facilities over the years. “While healthcare facilities have been strengthened and a well monitoring cell is in place, we have been providing medicines for cancer chemotherapy free of cost. This year, Rs 6,160 crore has been provisioned for health section in the budget which will help create better facilities,” said Health Minister Pratap Jena.