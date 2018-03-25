BERHAMPUR: The experts speaking at a meeting held in National Institute of Sciences and Technology at Palur hills near here on Saturday opined that science not only paves the way for good employment, but also provides facilities for invention. The meeting was held on the concluding day of 5-day science inspire camp, sponsored by Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi. Umesh Kumar Sharma of DST, New Delhi, Jyotiranjan Srichandan Ray of Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmadabad, Ashok Kumar Mishra of IIT, Madras and Sangram Mudali, Director of NIST addressed the participants.

As many as 230 meritorious students from 18 colleges of Odisha participated in the camp. Experts from top institutes of India explained nuances of different science streams like Astrophysics, Electronics, Mathematics and Robotics to the participants. Science models, developed by the students, were donated to various schools. Among these, 10 best innovative ideas were awarded by the guests. The camp was inaugurated by D P Duari, Director of MP Birla Institute of Fundamental Research-Kolkata in presence of KV Ramana Chary, Director of IISER, Berhampur.