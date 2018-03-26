BHUBANESWAR:On his visit to the City, singer Shaan revealed that playback wasn’t the endgame of singing for him. The singer, who was in City for a private event, had once dominated the genre of romantic songs with hits like Suno Na (from Jhankaar Beats; 2003), Chand Sifarish (Fanaa; 2006), and Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh (3 Idiots; 2009) to name a few.

However, the singer said if there wasn’t much work for him in Bollywood, he couldn’t do anything to tackle things beyond his control. “I can only do things that are under my control. I can rehearse, take care of my voice, stay fit and perform. But I can’t keep calling people and ask them for work,” he said.

The singer performed live at Rourkela on Saturday and at city’s Mayfair hotel on Sunday. These concerts titled ‘No.1 Yaari Jam with Shaan’ were designed to celebrate the spirit of friendship.

The singer shared that his superhit album Tanha Dil (2000) was based on the real life story of his friends. “We are a group of eight friends, who used to attend the same school. However, all of them, except for me are now settled abroad. When I wrote Tanha Dil, I was influenced by their memories,” he said. Shaan, who defined ‘talking’ as one of his hobbies, has a lot of friends in the industry. He claimed of sharing special bonds with KK, Sonu Nigam, Sajid Wajid and Babul Supriyo. Describing himself, Shaan said he was as curious as a kid. “I am very curious about life. If you keep yourself restricted to things concerning your work, you are living an incomplete life,” he added.

Overwhelmed with response from the audience in Rourkela towards his singing in Odia, Shaan treated Bhubaneswarites with Rangabati. He also sang some of his lesser-known Odia songs. The singer said he was introduced to Odisha and its culture through a friend from Puri. “Bhubaneswar has turned cleaner and greener. You hardly get to see such clean roads in Mumbai. I feel envious,” he chuckled.The singer was busy recording his songs for albums addressing social causes. “For films, you can’t say anything nowadays. You never know when a song is dropped,” he smiled.