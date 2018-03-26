BHUBANESWAR: Congress may go to 2019 polls with Prasad Harichandan as the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) after the party high command shown no interest in the demand for a change of leadership in the State.Pro-changers in the State Congress, who were expecting a decision by the high command in this regard after the three-day session of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) at New Delhi from March 16, have been disappointed because of lack of any response from the Central leadership.

Supporters of Harichandan in the State Congress maintain that the process of reconstitution of the OPCC has started as per the direction of party president Rahul Gandhi. Sources said Gandhi is likely to visit Odisha in May or June and before that the reconstitution of the State Congress will be completed. Harichandan has already started the process and is in touch with several State leaders in this regard.

Sources said there will be a small team of office-bearers headed by Harichandan to steer the party in the 2019 elections. Besides the president, the office-bearers team will have five vice-presidents, 10 general secretaries and 20 secretaries. Besides, regional coordinators will be appointed by the party in different parts of the State.

However, a small team headed by Harichandan is not likely to resolve the party’s ongoing factionalism which had come to the fore since the panchayat polls in February, 2017 in which the State Congress was relegated to the third position behind BJP. The demand for ouster of Harichandan had intensified after by-poll to the Bijepur Assembly constituency in which the party candidate lost deposit although Subal Sahu of the Congress had retained the seat for three consecutive terms. Rita Sahu, wife of Subal, who crossed over to BJD won the by-poll by defeating her nearest BJP rival by an overwhelming margin of more than 40,000 votes.

Resentment is brewing among senior leaders and party legislators over the high command’s lack of any interest to revive the Congress in Odisha. Many in the party feel that though some months are left for the general elections, a change in the leadership may bring positive results for the Congress.