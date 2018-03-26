BHUBANESWAR:Participants of Ekamra Walks (Old Town Circuit) on Sunday got an opportunity to see the Rukuna Rath (chariot) of Lord Lingaraj near Lingaraj Temple here.The participants of the heritage walks were apprised about the mega religious festival of Lord Shiva and the traditions associated with it, including the deity’s brief stay at his aunt’s house, Mausi Maa Temple in Bhubaneswar.

About 45 heritage walkers, including visitors from other states, architects from New Delhi working on city-based projects, an Odissi dancer from Italy and senior citizens witnessed the colorful chariot constructed by the traditional carpenters using wood. Nandan Rahane of Nashik, who is a lecturer and an author, came to the Temple City for the first time with his daughter Mallika and joined Ekamra Walks in Old Town. “I found Ekamra Walks extremely engaging, informative and entertaining. I liked the beautiful art work by the Kalingan artists and sculptors, who had written poetry on stones,’’ Rahane said.

Elena Catalano, who is from London’s Kingston University and teaches dance anthropology, said she found a distinct similarity between her home town in Southern Italy and Bhubaneswar. Catalano is learning Odissi from a teacher in the City.