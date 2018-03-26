SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police busted an inter-district gang of dacoits and arrested seven persons on Sunday. Police have also seized two SBML guns, 1 kg gun powder, six sharp weapons, two pointed crowbars, a van and a motorcycle besides valuables including gold ornaments weighing 47.26 grams and cash amounting to `7,110 from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Satyaban Maharana (42), Pravat Nayak (42), Mitu alias Ekai Swain (27), Biswashree Ranjan Das (21) and Bimbadhar Sahoo (30), all from Nayagarh, Madan Nanda (31) of Balangir and Suna Dehury (45) of Sambalpur. Reports said a gang of dacoits committed dacoity and looted gold ornaments and ` 34,800 cash from the house of Balakrushna Pradhan of village Helei under Charmal police limits in the district at gun point on the intervening night of February 26 and 27.