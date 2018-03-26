BERHAMPUR: Over 1,400 energy-efficient LED bulbs have been installed along major thoroughfares in the Silk City as part of a modernisation plan aimed to improve safety and quality. Officials of Berhampur Municipal Corporation’s (BeMC) electricity division said LED bulbs have been installed along Aska Road, main roads in Bada Bazar and other areas. As many as 4,595 sodium vapour lights and many tube-lights would be replaced under the project. The BeMC has planned to instal 12,000 LED lights in the city.

The project kicked off last November with the completion target being November this year. All 40 Wards of BeMC will be covered under the LED project at a cost of around `6 crore. While the State Government will bear 80 per cent of the cost, BeMC’s share will be 20 per cent.

The LED project launched last year plans to replace more than 10,000 street lights in the city. The focus now is on main roads and the remaining lights will be installed along sub-roads and other streets subsequently. The LED bulbs will replace the outdated sodium vapour lights along the streets.The BeMC was paying over `50,000 to Southco towards energy charges per month and another over `1 crore for annual maintenance. After completion of the LED project, the charges will come down by around 60 per cent.A private firm has been entrusted with the replacement of old lights with LED ones.

On the other hand, the slow pace of replacement of BeMC has irked the residents. Sources said only 1,400 lights have been replaced with LED lights during the last four months. The replacement process cannot be taken up during the rainy season, said an electrical expert. He also added that if the work is not expedited, it is not possible to meet the deadline.