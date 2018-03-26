BHUBANESWAR: The State-run power trading firm Gridco (Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited) is in deep financial crisis due to non-payment of arrears and bulk supply bills by the distribution companies (Discoms).While Gridco has been forced to resort to borrowing to meet payment obligations in order to keep supplying power to discoms to meet the consumers demand, the distribution utilities owe a whooping Rs 7,177.28 crore to the State PSU.

The company, which has sustained a cumulative loss of Rs 5,202.82 crore since 2009-10 mostly due to purchase of costly power to meet the power demand of the State, is facing a huge cash deficit due to non-recovery of cost and non-payment of bulk supply price (BSP) in time by the four discoms - Cesu, Nesco, Wesco and Southco.

“The discoms have defaulted in payment of Rs 4,182.42 crore towards BSP bills (upto September, 2017), Rs 2,135.23 crore towards securitised dues till Mach 31, 2017 and Rs 664.27 crore towards year-end-adjustment (YEA) bills. Further, Rs 195.36 crore is outstanding against three erstwhile Reliance Infra-managed discoms towards serving the Rs 400 crore bond issued in favour of NTPC,” Gridco sources said.

With the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) approving an average BSP of Rs 2.76 per unit in its tariff order for 2018-19, the power trading utility is likely to sustain a loss of over Rs 2000 crore.

“We have not analysed the tariff order passed by OERC yet. It will not be appropriate to hazard a guess on the likely impact of the tariff order on the annual revenue requirement of Gridco,” the sources said.

Projecting an annual revenue requirement of Rs 9,384.42 crore for next fiscal, Gridco had urged the regulator to fix the bulk supply price at Rs 3.53 per unit. The commission, however, reduced the price to Rs 2.76 per unit as against sale price of Rs 2.77 per unit approved for 2017-18.

Gridco will face a revenue deficit of Rs 2021 crore at the current BSP. It will be difficult to manage the show as the company required Rs 832 crore for loan (principal) repayment and Rs 417 crore for interest payment in next financial year.