SAMBALPUR: In a bid to strengthen security and stop intrusion of outsiders into the campus, the authorities of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) here have decided to outsource the security work to a private security agency.

The decision has been taken at a meeting convened by GMU Vice-Chancellor Atanu Kumar Pati in the presence of all hostel superintendents, members of the discipline committee and members of the internal security committee to review the security situation on the campus on Saturday.

GMU Deputy Registrar Uma Charan Pati said 37 security guards, including eight guards armed with gun, will be deployed on the campus to strengthen the security in the institution. The university will float Request for Proposal (RFP) for selection of security agency to be engaged shortly.The decision to deploy security guards has been taken after some denizens expressed their concern regarding the security on the university campus. The armed guards will be deployed at two entry gates of the varsity round the clock to check the entry of non-collegiate into the campus, he said.

Similarly, three security guards will be deployed in each hostel of the varsity. Moreover, the guards will also be deployed at the examination section and other strategic locations of the varsity, he said.Besides, CCTV cameras will be installed at all the hostels and at the main entrance of the varsity. Pati informed that three hostels of the varsity have already installed CCTV cameras. The superintendents of remaining five hostels have been asked to instal CCTV at the earliest, he said.

Moreover, a hostel inspection team has been formed to undertake random checking of all boys’ hostels in the night. The GMU authorities have also resolved to form internal squads to move around the campus during busy hours, he said.This apart, a team will be constituted to undertake a feasibility study regarding the proposal of relocating the ladies’ hostels for security related reason, he said.

Apart from this, the GMU authorities have decided to request the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police to provide more police protection in and around campus. Entry to the university will be regulated in such a way that students and other stakeholders can get services within the framework of a secured environment, he added.

Round the clock security

The decision to deploy security guards has been taken after some denizens expressed their concern regarding the security on the university campus.

The armed guards will be deployed at two entry gates of the varsity round the clock to check the entry of non-collegiate into the campus.

Three security guards will be deployed in each hostel of the varsity.