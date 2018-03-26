PARADIP: Paradip Port Trust (PPT) has handled an all-time record cargo of 100 million tonne (MT) during the financial year 2017-2018 as against the previous year’s traffic of 88.95 MT, exhibiting a growth of 15 per cent, said PPT chairman Rinkesh Ray on Sunday.

Ray informed that 100.12 MT of cargo was handled during the financial year up to March 25, 2018 surpassing the previous record of 88.95 MT. A record equanimity of 10.118 MT of cargo was handled during January this year against the previous figure of 9.42 MT in December, 2017. The ship berth-day output of 24,814 MT has been achieved as against 23,727 MT for the corresponding period of previous year, exhibiting a growth of 4.85 per cent, he said. The port has taken up initiatives under Sagarmala project to promote coastal shipping of finished fertiliser (DAP). Around 50,192 tonne of DAP has been shipped from Paradip to the southern part of hinterland in containers in about 10 vessels, replacing the earlier mode of transport either by rail or road.

The PPT has taken up projects to increase its capacity from the existing 277 MMTPA to 325 MMTPA by 2025. Initiatives have also been taken for development of multipurpose berth to handle clean cargo including containers of five MTPA capacity on BOT basis at an estimated cost of Rs 430.78 crore. The berth is expected to be made operational soon, Ray said.

Besides, a deep draught coal berth is being developed on BOT basis for handling import cargo of 10 MTPA capacity at an estimated cost of Rs 655 crore which will be operational by March 2021. An iron ore berth of 10 MTPA capacity is also being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 740 crore which will be operational by March next year.

Similarly, mechanisation of EQ 1, 2 and 3 berths at the port has been taken up on BOT basis at an estimated cost of Rs 1438 crore and is expected to be operational by December, 2020. The LPG terminal by South Oil jetty of 0.75 MTPA capacity at an estimated cost of Rs 690 crore will be operational by December, 2019. Mechanisation of CQ 1 and 2 berths at an estimated cost of Rs 1103 crore will be initiated after commissioning of the new coal berth, Ray added.