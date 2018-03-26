BHUBANESWAR:Residents of Laxmisagar on Sunday staged a demonstration in front of the residences of Housing and Urban Development Minister Niranjan Pujari and Bhubaneswar Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena over delimitation of Wards by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Protesting the exclusion of Santoshi Vihar and Fishery Tank area from Ward number 43, they staged dharna and submitted a memorandum in this regard to Pujari and Jena.They said as no new Ward was formed, the delimitation process should not be carried out in the existing 67 Wards in the City.

“Residents can approach the Housing and Urban Development Department and raise their issues with the officials,” the Bhubaneswar Mayor said and added that the delimitation process has just started and the denizens can still oppose it by approaching the department. Pramod Kumar Nayak, a resident of Ward No.-43, said, “We demand to stop the delimitation process in the existing Wards immediately.”

Ahead of elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), the State Election Commission (SEC) had last year asked the State Government to complete the delimitation of Wards, reservation of seats and offices of chairpersons and mayors of the civic bodies. The BMC will complete its term on January 17, 2019.