BHUBANESWAR:As many as three Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Dokra Ghat within Narayanpatna police limits in Koraput district on Sunday evening.Though the identity of the slain rebels is yet to be ascertained, police sources said the trio belonged to Koraput division of Andhra-Odisha Special Zonal Committee of CPI (Maoists).

They are believed to be members of Aruna group.Sources said three to four days back, police had received information about the group and started trailing them. However, the rebels managed to give police the slip.

On receiving fresh intelligence input about the trio on Sunday, a joint squad of Special Operation Group and District Voluntary Force of Koraput police ran down a Maoist camp at Dokra Ghat and killed the rebels in an encounter.