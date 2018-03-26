MALKANGIRI:WITH mercury rising fast, the administration has put in place necessary measures to tackle water crisis across the district during the summer.The district administration has asked the authorities of Potteru Irrigation Project (PIP) to release water into all the canals to protect

standing rabi crops.

This will also ensure that all farmers get adequate water to meet their demands.District Collector Manish Agarwal has directed the Irrigation officials to release water into the canals in two phases. Due to lining work, no water is being released into the canals in the last few months by the PIP authorities, sources said.

Collector Agarwal said that the decision to release water into all irrigation canals has been taken in response to the farmers’ demand even though the lining work is on. Water will be available in canals during the first phase from April 1 to 12 and again from May 1 to 10 in the second phase, Agarwal said and added that canal lining work will also resume in between.

The Collector’s move has been hailed by the farmer community. “Release of water into the canals will help us irrigate our lands properly, thereby protecting the standing rabi crops,” said a farmer. Now, the crops will be saved with availability of water in canals during the peak summer months this year, he said.

Meanwhile, normal life in Malkangiri town and other parts of the district was affected due to intense heat on Sunday as the mercury touched 41 degree Celsius.