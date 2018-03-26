BHUBANESWAR:The National Commission for Women (NCW) and Kalinga Kusum Foundation jointly organised a workshop on ‘Role of Women in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene’ here on Saturday.

Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) gender specialist Sarojini Brahma, UNICEF-Odisha communication consultant Rudra Prasanna Rath and the State facilitator of PC&PNDT, Health and Family Welfare department joined the panel of the first session on women’s safety, security and vulnerabilities, which was moderated by Kalinga Foundation’s member Swati Tanmaya Mishra.

Similarly, the second session was held on community leadership and the panelists were Member of State Commission for Women (SCW) Tilottama Nayak, Odisha Mahila Vikash Samabaya Nigam chairperson Srimayee Mishra and MLA Priyadarshi Mishra. The session was moderated by Associate Professor of Commerce and Management Studies at Sri Sri University Jyotirmayee Acharya.

The third technical session was on State’s role and citizen’s rights where Assistant Professor of National Law University Odisha Kuntirani Pradhan and SCW member Snehanjali Mohanty and Kalinga Foundation’s member Kamalakant Dash spoke.During the workshop, the speakers stressed on increasing awareness on menstrual hygiene and pitched for open discussion on the matter.Bhubaneswar Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena inaugurated the event and former member of SCW Snigdha Panigrahi was also present.