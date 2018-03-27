BHUBANESWAR:Police on Monday found a West Bengal Minster’s brother dead in a hotel room of the city.Gopal Dasgupta (48), brother of West Bengal Agricultural Marketing Minister Tapan Dasgupta had arrived in the Capital recently and was to return to Kolkata on Monday evening.

However, Gopal complained of some uneasiness in the chest around 3 pm and went to a hospital in IRC Village. He took some medicines from the hospital and returned to hotel.

Sources said the hotel’s staff became suspicious after Gopal did not respond to their service calls and alerted the police about the matter.

“Gopal had called a driver for taking him to Biju Patnaik International Airport, but apparently died minutes later. According to the preliminary investigation, Gopal died of heart attack,” police said.

The body was seized at about 5 pm and sent to a hospital for autopsy, police added.