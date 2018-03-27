BHUBANESWAR:IN the first-ever Bitcoin fraud case in the State, Commissionerate Police arrested two persons on Monday for cheating people by luring them to invest in crypto-currency promising higher returns. The arrested are Siba Prasad Biswal of Jankia and Rakesh Acharya of Kendrapara district.

Biswal had taken `15 lakh from nine persons on the pretext of investing their money in Bitcoins and providing them higher returns on their deposited amount.

Biswal and his elder brother Purna Chandra were the masterminds of the racket and had executed the deal in a hotel under Nayapalli police limits.Such was the lure for hefty returns that some of the investors paid the money in cash unaware of the fact that Bitcoins can be purchased in India through exchanges like, Zebpay and Unocoin.

Police said, “Some of the investors gave cash to Biswal and his brother as they were unaware that Bitcoins can be purchased only through digital currency exchanges,” Nayapalli police station IIC Sangram Patnaik said.However, as the investors neither got returns in Bitcoins nor their invested money, they called the two brothers to a city hotel for executing a similar deal. As they reached the place, the duped investors nabbed him and his associate from the spot. Biswal’s brother, who had accompanied them to the hotel, managed to give the investors a slip.

A complaint has been lodged at Nayapalli police station by Kahnu Charan Pradhan and a case has been registered, said the IIC, adding that the duo will be produced in a court on Tuesday. Meanwhile, police have launched a search operation to nab Purna Chandra. The two brothers had also duped investors in Assam and Chhattisgarh by promising higher returns in crypto-currency.

Reserve Bank of India had last year issued a statement mentioning that “creation, trading or usage of virtual currencies, including Bitcoins, as a medium for payment are not authorised by any Central bank or monetary authority.”