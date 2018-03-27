SAMBALPUR: The two-day visit of BJP president Amit Shah to western Odisha is part of preparation for “Mission 120 Plus”. Informing this here on Monday, State BJP spokesperson Sajjan Sharma said after victory in Tripura, the focus of the BJP president is on Odisha, West Bengal and Kerala and the visit aims at strengthening the party.

Shah will address meetings at Bhawanipatna and Balangir on April 4 and 5 respectively. He will address a ‘Bishal Jana Sambesh’ at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium at Bhawanipatna, which will be attended by BJP supporters from Nabarangpur, Raygada, Kalahandi and Nuapada districts.On April 5, the BJP president will address ‘Yuva Samabesh’ at Kosal Kala Mandap Ground in Balangir. The youths from six parliamentary constituencies including Sambalpur, Balangir, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Kalahandi and Kandhamal will join the Samabesh, he informed.

Sharma said since the Congress party has become weak, the fight will be between BJP and BJD in coming days. The BJP is also getting overwhelming support from the people. The people of Odisha have already accepted the BJP as the second most powerful political party which is fighting for the constitutional and democratic rights of citizens, he said.

Sharma said the representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) should decide on the developmental projects to be undertaken under ‘Ama Gaon, Ama Bikash’ programme. But the Government officials are finalising projects to be carried out under programme making it meaningless. The PRI members are dissatisfied due to indifferent attitude of the State Government towards them, he added.

The BJP will campaign and highlight the developmental works undertaken by Prime Minster Narendra Modi and his role for a new India, which will help the party achieve the Mission 120 Plus, he added.