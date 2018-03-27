JAGATSINGHPUR: Surgical procedures have been postponed in the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here due to acute shortage of blood.While the blood bank of the DHH has gone dry, important medical procedures including child birth are either being deferred or referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack and private facilities. Sources said there is not a single unit of the life-saving fluid in the blood bank for the last three to four months. Poor patients affected with cancer and other deadly diseases have been left in the lurch due to shortage of blood.

With the blood bank running out of stock, the patients are being forced to approach private hospitals and clinics which are allegedly charging upto Rs 1500 to Rs 2000 per unit on the pretext that it is being brought from Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.As per reports, the bank collects blood from different NGOs and voluntary organisations which conduct donation camps in rural and urban areas. A unit of blood is sold at Rs 330 to general public and Rs 450 to patients undergoing treatment in nursing homes. Blood is provided free to patients who are under BPL category or suffering from cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

On an average, the monthly requirement of the blood bank is 250 units. Nearly 2500 units of the life-saving fluid are required in a year.Sources said dwindling supply from blood donation camps is to be blamed for the crisis. Negligence of Health officials and the district administration, lack of awareness programmes and interest among donors during summer months are some of the reasons behind a few blood donation camps being held in rural areas.

This apart, college students, who are regular blood donors, are also not available as educational institutions conduct examinations during this time and remain closed for summer vacation.Many youths alleged that leaders of political parties and influential persons organise blood donation camps for their vested interests and to please constituents. Hence, donors are staying away from such camps.

Health experts and doctors opined that instead of urban areas, the district administration and Health department should focus on conducting blood donation camp in rural pockets where there are more donors as people there are generally healthy and fit.

Contacted, Blood Bank Officer Santosh Kumar Behera admitted that there is not a single unit of blood in the facility. The crisis has deepened due to a few blood donation camps. “We are supplying blood on an exchange basis. The only way to overcome the shortage is to organise more camps,” Behera said and added that collection of blood is poor during summer months.