JAIPUR: A man allegedly molested a college girl in broad daylight after she refused to accept his love proposal at Jenapur village, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as 21-year-old Basanta Dalei alias Gania (21) of Baramanduli village.

Though the incident took place on Saturday afternoon, it was reported to police on Sunday evening.

According to the FIR lodged with Jenapur police, the minor girl was returning home from college alone on a bicycle after appearing her final paper of Plus Two examination when Gania came on a bike and intercepted her near the railway station. The accused then proposed love to the girl who spurned his request.

“Gania molested the girl after she refused to accept his love proposal and fled from the spot,” the FIR stated and added that the accused was following the victim since the last few days.

The victim went home and narrated the incident to her family members. The girl’s brother went to accused’s house and warned him of legal action if he did not stop stalking his sister. However, Gania allegedly threatened the victim’s brother with dire consequences.

The accused has fled the village since filing of the police complaint.Jenapur IIC Susanta Kumar Das said Police have registered a case and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused soon.