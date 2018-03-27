BHUBANESWAR:Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Maheswar Mohanty on Monday admitted in the Assembly that there has been smuggling of minor minerals from Odisha to neighbouring states.Members cutting across partylines also expressed concern over rampant smuggling of sand from the river banks. Replying to a question, the Minister said the State Government has identified 10 tehsil areas from where the minor minerals are being smuggled.

Stating that there are instances when Government officials have been attacked by the smugglers when they try to confront them, Mohanty said the Government has decided to deploy 100 personnel of Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) in each of the 10 tehsils to check smuggling. Replying to a separate question, the Minister said revenue collection has decreased by Rs 533.59 crore this year compared to last year.

Mohanty said the State Government collected Rs 897.69 crore land revenue, Rs 31.97 crore water tax and Rs 1364.23 crore stamp duty and registration fee totalling Rs 2293.89 crore in 2016-17 compared to Rs 463.17 crore land revenue, Rs 33.78 crore water tax and Rs 1263.35 crore stamp duty and registration fee in 2017-18.“The State has collected revenue of Rs 1,760.30 crore in 2017-18 compared to Rs 2,293.89 crore in 2016-17, which is Rs 533.59 crore less,” he said.