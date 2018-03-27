BHUBANESWAR/KORAPUT:The Odisha Police on Monday said four woman cadres of the CPI (Maoist) died in the encounter with the security forces in Koraput district on Sunday. The four were members of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee.

One of the slain Maoists was identified as Ungi alias Harati who was a Chhattisgarh cadre. Ungi was wife of Sonu alias Jaga of Ragadakota under Sukuma in Chhattisgarh and carried an award of `4 lakh on her head. The identity of others is yet to be ascertained.

Security forces also seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the Maoist camp. The seizure items consist of four SLR rifles, ones INSAS, one 303 rifle, four detonators, two bundles of wire, one tiffin bomb and cash of `10,000.

Koraput SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said on the basis of specific intelligence input, security forces raided a Maoist camp at Dokri Ghat of Talgumandi panchayat under Narayanpatna police limits where Aruna, hardcore Maoist of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee, was organising a meeting. Heavy exchange of fire took place for about an hour following which the four female Maoist cadres were gunned down. However, Aruna managed to escape from the spot.

The Maoist group had links with Sunki landmine blast attack in February last year which killed seven police drivers, Singh said.On Sunday night, a joint squad of Special Operation Group and District Voluntary Force (DVF) of the Koraput police had raided the Maoist camp at Dokri Ghat. There was news of three casualties from the Maoists side, but the figure was upgraded on Monday morning when bodies of the slain rebels were retrieved.

“We had received an intelligence about movement of Maoists in the area following which security forces launched a special operation on March 25. On seeing the security forces, the Maoists opened fire and the police retaliated. Bodies of three women Maoists were recovered on Sunday night and another this morning,” Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma told mediapersons.

A day before this operation, a woman cadre was killed in another exchange of fire between police and Maoists in Malkangiri district.Dr Sharma said police operations based on intelligence are being carried out at Koraput, Malkangiri and other Naxal affected districts of the State.The DVF is still engaged in anti-Maoist operation in the area, the SP said. All the bodies were sent to Koraput hospital for inquest.