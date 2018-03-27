CUTTACK: At least three policemen sustained injuries after gamblers attacked them during a raid on a den operating near Mahanadi river bank near Nehrupalli under Chauliaganj police limits on Monday.

Police arrested 13 gamblers and seized `25,597 betting money besides 8 mobile phones, 4 two-wheelers and three packets of playing cards from the spot.

According to DCP Akhilesvar Singh, on a tip off a special team headed by ASI Chitta Ranjan Balabantaray raided the gambling den. On seeing the police, the gamblers started pelting stones injuring three of the team members, said Singh. To stop the gamblers, Balabantaray opened blank fire and the team members nabbed 13 gamblers while a few other managed to escape, Singh added.